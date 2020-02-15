Leverkusen 4-3 Dortmund: Thriller sees BVB pay for two-minute collapse despite Emre Can screamer

Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to go level on points with league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday, suffering a two-minute collapse as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind.

Kevin Volland swept a shot past Roman Buerki and into the far corner to give Leverkusen the lead in the 20th minute, but Mats Hummels deftly headed home from a corner to put the visitors back on level terms two minutes later.

Emre Can then gave Dortmund the lead with a wonder strike in the 33rd minute, picking up the ball well outside the box before unleashing a brilliant dipping shot that curled into the net past the despairing dive of Lukas Hradecky.

Can made his debut in a brief substitute appearance against Werder Bremen in the DFB Pokal, with the former Liverpool man on-loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

He certainly made a good impression on Dortmund fans’ first proper look at the midfielder in yellow and black, but his bright start won’t be what those supporters will be dwelling on after this match.

Undeterred by Can’s strike, Leverkusen were back level two minutes before halftime as Dortmund failed to clear a corner and Volland struck his second goal of the game.

Dortmund went ahead again in the 65th minute with a superb team goal, working the ball quickly in from the right before Achraf Hakimi set up Raphael Guerreiro for a simple side-footed finish.

The visitors looked to be cruising to victory until goals from Leon Bailey and Lars Bender in the 81st and 82nd minutes put Leverkusen back in the driving seat, with Dortmund failing to recover from the one-two punch.

The defeat left Dortmund third in the table on 39 points from 21 games, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play second-placed RB Leipzig (41 points) on Sunday. Leverkusen remain fifth on 37.