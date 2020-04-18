Levy asks former Spurs boss Pochettino to take a pay cut

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly approached former manager Mauricio Pochettino in attempt to get him to reduce his salary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentinian was sacked in November after five years in the job following Tottenham’s slump in form, before being swiftly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino took the north London club to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool in Madrid.

FEATURE: Every Premier League club’s best free transfer signing

Spurs are still paying Pochettino following his sacking and in light of the coronavirus pandemic are encouraging him to take a pay cut.

The Daily Mail claims that Pochettino has been contacted ‘about taking a wage reduction on his £8.5million salary’.

The report adds:

‘The north London club have opened talks with their former manager, who is currently on gardening leave following his sacking last year, with a view to agreeing a new pay agreement.’

As well as Pochettino, Tottenham are ‘locked in talks with their playing squad and Pochettino’s replacement Jose Mourinho about a wage reduction agreement.’

Pochettino has been heavily linked with moves to coach a number of clubs since he was fired – including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City – but is yet to fill a role.

On leaving Tottenham in November, Pochettino issued a statement: “I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history.

“I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

“I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success.

“Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.