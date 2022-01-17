Lewandowski is the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2021.

Bayern Munich’s star wins the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award for 2021, while Barcelona’s Putellas is named the best women’s player of the year.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In a ceremony on Monday, Bayern Munich’s Polish star Robert Lewandowski was named the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2021.

Lewandowski, 33, successfully defended his title, having won the Best FIFA Award in the same category in 2020.

Bayern Munich won the German Bundesliga title in 2021 thanks to the experienced forward.

It’s a great honor and pleasure to be named FIFA’s Best Men’s Player.

Alexia Putellas, a Spanish midfielder for Barcelona Femeni, won the Best FIFA Women’s Player 2021 award.

Putellas, 27, led Barcelona to victory in both the Spanish women’s league and the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony was held virtually at FIFA Headquarters in Zurich.

Separately, the Danish national team and medical team received the FIFA Fair Play award for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s sudden collapse in a EURO 2020 Group B match against Finland on June 12th.

Eriksen, 29, was airlifted to the hospital following emergency medical treatment on the field.

Following Eriksen’s departure on a stretcher, the game resumed.

He had a successful operation and was released from the hospital on June 18.

For several months, Eriksen was unavailable to play for either Inter Milan or his home country of Denmark.

Inter terminated Eriksen’s contract in December due to his heart problems.

He is no longer under contract with the team.

After Eriksen’s collapse, the FIFA Fan Award was given to Denmark and Finland fans for their solidarity and common sense.

Furthermore, FIFA honored German football legend and former Bayern Munich forward Gerd Muller by airing a highlights reel of his performances.

Last August, the 1974 FIFA World Cup winner died.

15 years old and 75 years old.

Winners of the 2021 awards:

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns and Canada) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus Manchester United and Portugal) received the best FIFA Special Awards.

Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain Olympique Lyon was named FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) is the FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the English Premier League on March 14, 2021) won the FIFA Puskas Award (the most beautiful goal).

