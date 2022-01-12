Lewis Baker, a forgotten Chelsea player, is set to join Stoke City on a free transfer later this month, ending a SIXTEEN YEAR spell with the club.

According to reports, outcast Lewis Baker is set to leave Stamford Bridge.

After joining the Chelsea academy in 2005 from Luton Town, the 26-year-old midfielder has spent 16 years at the club.

However, he has only made two first-team appearances for the club in that time, the second coming in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Chesterfield, seven years after his first against Derby in 2014.

According to the Daily Mail, Baker is set to leave in January, with Stoke City leading the chase for his services.

Baker’s Chelsea contract expires in the summer, but Stoke are hoping to sign him on a free transfer this month to beat out other clubs.

The Blues are willing to let him go for free.

After various loan spells at clubs all over Europe, Stoke could be Baker’s tenth club.

He most recently played for Trabzonspor last season, but he has previously played for Fortuna Dusseldorf, Vitesse, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Middlesbrough, Leeds, and Reading.

Baker was a highly regarded player when he was younger, making 17 appearances for England’s under-21 team and scoring eight goals.

Despite a rare appearance in the FA Cup, he failed to make an impression and is no longer in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield with the addition of Declan Rice of West Ham United and England.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in signing him, with United prioritizing him as their top transfer target.

