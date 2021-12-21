Lewis Baker, Chelsea’s forgotten man, could make his second appearance for the club against Brentford, almost EIGHT YEARS after making his debut.

Lewis Baker, Chelsea’s forgotten man, could make his second appearance for the club… almost EIGHT YEARS after making his debut.

The Premier League teams voted to continue the season on Monday, ensuring that all scheduled matches will be played.

Games must be played if both teams can name 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper, even if that means calling up players from the Under-23s.

With Chelsea’s squad decimated by injuries and Covid cases (at least seven players have tested positive), Baker could be recalled.

Chelsea have had the midfielder on their books since 2005, and he made his only senior appearance in the FA Cup on January 5, 2014.

In a 2-0 win over Derby, he came on as an 87th-minute substitute for Oscar, joining John Obi Mikel, Ashley Cole, and Mark Schwarzer on the pitch at Pride Park.

Baker has been a mainstay in Chelsea’s famous loan army since then, having spent time on loan in the EFL, Holland, Germany, and Turkey, making 36 appearances for Trabzonspor last season.

However, the 26-year-old is back at Chelsea this season, appearing 11 times for the U23s and scoring three goals.

Baker is one of 12 U23s players called up by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel to train with the first team in case they are needed to fill in for injured players.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe, 18, Josh Brooking, 19, Xavier Mbuyamba, 19, Alfie Gilchrist, 18, Dion Rankine, 19, and Xavier Simons, 18, were reportedly all present during the Monday session.

Lewis Hall, 17, Joe Haigh, 18, Harvey Vale, 18, Bryan Fiabema, 18, and Jay Wareham, 18, are said to have been among those arrested.

Charly Musonda, a forgotten man who has recovered from knee surgery but looks set to leave the club in the summer, was also absent, while Kenedy, Baba Rahman, Matt Miazga, and Danny Drinkwater are still on the books but out on loan.

On Wednesday, Chelsea will play Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Baker, who has 17 England U21 caps, could be brought in to give N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who have only recently returned to the team, the evening off.

The European champions are currently scheduled to visit Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but due to Covid outbreaks in both teams, the match may be postponed.

