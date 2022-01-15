Lewis Baker has joined Stoke City on a free transfer, ending a 17-year stay at Chelsea… with only TWO appearances.

Lewis Baker has joined Stoke City on a free transfer after 17 years at Chelsea… with only TWO appearances.

Lewis Baker, a long-forgotten Chelsea player, has signed a permanent deal with Stoke City.

In that time, the 26-year-old made only TWO first-team appearances for the West London club.

Baker joined Chelsea as a nine-year-old in 2005 and progressed through the club’s youth systems.

He was named the club’s Young Player of the Year in 2013-14.

However, in a Blues shirt, the once-highly-rated prospect only made two FA Cup third-round appearances.

One in a match against Derby in 2014, and the other in last week’s thrashing of Chesterfield eight years later.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Baker was loaned to a total of eight different clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Middlesbrough, Leeds, and Reading were among the five lower-league English clubs where he spent time.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Two seasons with Vitesse in the Netherlands, as well as stints with Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany and Trabzonspor in Turkey, rounded out his international career.

The technically gifted midfielder is Stoke’s third January signing.

Michael O’Neill’s side is currently tenth in the Championship, seven points out of the play-offs.

“From speaking with Lewis, it’s clear that he is ready to settle down at a club and kick-on with his career,” the manager told the club’s official website.

“He’s a very talented midfielder who will add a new dimension to our squad, and we’re thrilled to have him aboard.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.