Lewis Hall, a 17-year-old Chelsea wonderkid, has been with the club since he was eight years old and is the club’s youngest ever FA Cup winner.

Lewis Hall, 17, has been with Chelsea since he was eight years old and is the club’s youngest FA Cup winner ever.

It was a show that belied his youth.

Lewis Hall, who is only 17, deservedly received applause from fans, pundits, and his manager after an outstanding performance against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

In a swashbuckling display on the left side of defence, the talented teenager was named man-of-the-match despite playing out of position.

At the age of 17 years and 122 days, he made history by becoming the club’s youngest player to start an FA Cup game against Chesterfield.

With an assist for Romelu Lukaku in the 5-1 victory, he had Thomas Tuchel gushing over him, though the German manager did offer some perspective.

“There’s no need to downplay it (Hall’s performance vs Chesterfield), but there’s also no need to get too worked up about it because we played against a fifth-tier team,” Tuchel said.

“The young boys had to step up and show what they’re capable of, and they did it once more.”

Hall, a Slough native, has been with the club since he was a U8 player, like many others who have come through the Cobham academy.

He has steadily progressed through the ranks, shining for both the U18 and U23 sides.

Hall, who has primarily played left back or central midfield at the youth level, has been particularly impressive this season.

He’s his team’s go-to playmaker at U18 level, with three goals and four assists in just six games.

His coaches decided to promote him to U23 football, and he has shown that he isn’t intimidated by playing at a higher age group, scoring twice in seven games for the Premier League 2 side.

Hall’s experience provided him with the ideal foundation for success on the first team.

Hall’s performance was most notable for his maturity both on and off the field.

During the game, he always made the correct pass and did the right thing.

Following that, he took a humble approach and was completely open about how he felt about making his bow for the club he clearly adores.

He told Chelsea TV, “It’s a dream come true.”

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was a kid.”

To finally have the chance today…

I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone.

Thank you so much to my family, manager, and fans for making me feel so welcome.”

Hall, who joined the club on a scholarship last summer, has also played in the FA Youth Cup, UEFA Youth League, and the Papa John’s Trophy, in addition to his FA Cup appearance.

It’s a progression that has surprised Hall, starting with seeing his name on the team sheet for the first eleven…

