Lewis Hall, a 17-year-old Chelsea wonderkid, was named MOTM despite making his debut out of position.

Lewis Hall, a 17-year-old Chelsea wonderkid, made his debut out of position and was still named MOTM.

At the age of 17 years and 122 days, he made history by becoming the club’s youngest player to start an FA Cup match against Chesterfield.

The ace marked the occasion by assisting Romelu Lukaku in the match.

With Chelsea’s defensive injury crisis, he was given an opportunity to impress Thomas Tuchel.

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the season, and they are having difficulty recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon.

However, Hall’s performance on the left side of the back three gave Tuchel some much-needed hope.

It was made even more remarkable by the fact that it was a position he had never played before, according to The Athletic, since he was six years old and went through the Cobham academy.

Hall usually plays left-back or center-back for their youth team, but his performance this season may have given Tuchel the confidence to use him more often at the back.

“We had a meeting during the day when (Tuchel) announced the team, and I was really nervous right away,” the teen said later.

“I was shaking when I saw my name on the team sheet.”

It took a few hours for it to be processed.

“It gave me motivation and confidence to do what I can do as soon as I stepped onto the pitch with the fans behind me.”

