Lewis Hall, the Chelsea wonderkid, admits he was’shaking’ before his FA Cup heroics against Chesterfield.

Lewis Hall, a Chelsea wonderkid, admits he was’shaking’ before his sensational debut yesterday.

In the 5-1 FA Cup third round win over Chesterfield, the 17-year-old was named man of the match.

Hall’s performance as the left-sided centre-back drew applause from the Stamford Bridge crowd, despite the fact that he is a midfielder.

Even commentator Martin Keown warned rival fans to’remember the name’ after Hall assisted on a goal.

With several key players out due to injury or Covid, there may be more opportunities for the teenager under Thomas Tuchel.

In front of ecstatic home fans, Hall has now made his stunning debut.

The whiz admits, however, that being named in Tuchel’s starting XI for the first time made him nervous.

“This is what I’ve worked toward since I was a kid here at Chelsea,” Hall said.

“So to finally get the chance is an incredible feeling, and to be able to do it in front of my family and all of the fans here at Stamford Bridge is just incredible.”

“I discovered I’d be starting during the day.”

The manager announced the starting 11 during a meeting, and I was immediately nervous.

“I was trembling and shaking as soon as I saw my name on the team sheet.”

It took a couple of hours for me to process it.

“Being at home gave me confidence in myself, especially early in the game when I kept it simple and the fans noticed.”

“Because they were all behind us, it gave me the confidence to show what I was capable of.”

