Lewis Hamilton backs Barcelona in El Clasico as Brit poses in shirt and admits he’s a ‘massive fan’

Lewis Hamilton has got behind Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico, admitting his admiration for the Catalan side and sending ‘positive energy’ for their crunch La Liga clash.

The Brit was beaming after receiving a home shirt with his name printed on the back, donning the famous red and blue to predict a 3-1 win for the Spanish champions in a video on the club’s Instagram.

Hamilton has been testing his Mercedes ahead of the F1 season 15 miles away from the side’s Nou Camp home at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The F1 star will break from his preparations to watch the match on Sunday, hoping Barcelona can build a potentially crucial five-point league lead with a win in Madrid.

‘I’m a massive fan, I’m so proud of you guys and I’ll be watching this weekend,’ he said.

‘I know you guys are going to do amazing. You’re hugely inspirational and I just want to sent a lot of positive energy.’

The Stevenage-born driver will kick off his racing season in Australia on March 15, aiming for a seventh Formula One world championship.

Despite appearing to be on top of his game, Hamilton has still not committed his future to the sport, saying he needs to ‘figure out a five to 10-year plan’ before signing anything.

Hamilton had been linked to a sensational Ferrari switch ahead of the 2021 season, but he looks almost certain to remain with the Silver Arrows.

The six-time F1 champion admitted he is unsure of when contract talks will begin with Mercedes.

It has not all been plain sailing for the Brit in pre-season testing, as he revealed he is ‘concerned’ by his car’s power unit reliability.

Hamilton will hope Mercedes can work their magic and turn out another Championship-contending car in Melbourne, allowing him to begin his push to equal Michael Schumacher’s record World Championships haul.