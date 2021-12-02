Lewis Hamilton believes that defeating Max Verstappen and winning a record-equaling eighth Formula One title would be the greatest victory of his career.

The British driver is locked in a nail-biting battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heading into the season’s final two races.

The championship lead has changed hands 20 times in the last 20 races, with Hamilton now only eight points behind.

If he wins and sets the fastest lap this weekend in Saudi Arabia, the 36-year-old could erase that.

It would put him on a par with Verstappen heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi next week, in what has been a thrilling battle for the F1 championship.

But, sat in a tight green top and black trousers at the Rosewood Hotel in London, Hamilton looks and sounds as cool as a cucumber.

“I’m thrilled,” he says.

I don’t feel the same way I did in my first year.

“I recall the nerves I felt in Brazil in 2008, then in Abu Dhabi in 2009, the double points in 2014, and not sleeping.”

“I don’t know why, but there’s a different calmness this year; I guess it’s because I’ve had those experiences before.”

“Would this be the best championship? If I finish the job, I believe it will.”

Aside from Michael Schumcher, no one has ever been able to fight for an eighth.

It’s a new role, and it’s uncharted territory.”

If Hamilton wins the championship this season, he will have come back from a 19-point deficit to win a championship for the first time in his career.

And he says his recent successes, particularly his victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix – where he was disqualified from qualifying and given a grid penalty – reminded him of his karting days.

“It’s been an incredible year,” he added.

I’ve been watching replays of my karting races for the past few days.

“On Sunday, I went to see my father and brother and we had roast dinner, and my brother came and showed me a race at Buckmore Park – he knows all my races, he’s probably my biggest fan, and he said, ‘This was your best race.’

“When you have to come back from somewhere else, those have been my favorite races.”

“When I first started karting at Rye House, I always started last because my kart was bent and not in good shape, so I worked my way through the field.”

“This year has been incredible as well.

There was a time at the start of the year when we were…

