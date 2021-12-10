Lewis Hamilton faces a 10-PLACE grid penalty for the F1 title showdown in Abu Dhabi against Max Verstappen, with the Briton on his final warning.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, LEWIS HAMILTON will walk a disciplinary tightrope and risk a ten-place grid penalty.

In the last three races, the Brit has received two reprimands, and one more would result in the massive penalty.

Hamilton was reprimanded in Mexico for rejoining the track too quickly during the first practice session.

In Saudi Arabia, he was also chastised for blocking Haas’ Nikita Mazepin in the first sector during final practice.

If he receives a penalty in any of the three practice sessions or qualifying in Abu Dhabi, his title hopes could be dashed.

Hamilton admits that enforcing the rules is a difficult task for the stewards.

“It’s such a difficult job that the stewards and Micheal [Masi] have, whether you agree with them or not,” the seven-time Formula One champion said.

“It’s good that the rules are clear and everyone understands them so that things like this don’t happen again.”

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

There’s a big bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

On the other hand, championship leader Max Verstappen believes that decisions have gone against him while other drivers have gone unpunished.

“I end up with penalties while other drivers do the same thing and do not get a penalty,” the Dutchman grumbled.

“I paid a nice fine to the FIA, so they’ve had dinners and good wine, but it doesn’t seem to be helping.”