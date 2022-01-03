‘Lewis Hamilton has sold an incredibly rare Pagani Zonda supercar he crashed for £8.5 million,’ according to reports.

‘Lewis Hamilton sells incredibly rare Pagani Zonda supercar he crashed for £8.5 million,’ according to reports.

LEWIS HAMILTON made a tidy profit of £7 million after selling his Pagani Zonda supercar for £8.5 million.

The 36-year-old paid £1.6 million for the car, which had a motor designed specifically for the seven-time Formula One champion.

The British icon has now parted ways with the Pagani Zonda 760 LH, according to Italian magazine Quattroruote.

Hamilton personally ordered the one-of-a-kind car, which has a purple exterior, from Horacio Pagani seven years ago.

According to the report, Hamilton decided to sell the car for ethical reasons, as he wants to drive electric cars in the future.

The Zonda 760 LH has a top speed of 217 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

In 2015, before the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton famously crashed the whip into three parked cars in Monte Carlo.

He claimed that he lost control as a result of heavy drinking and lack of sleep.

“It was the result of heavy partying and not much sleep for a week and a half,” the Arsenal supporter explained.

“I’m feeling a little tired.”

I’ve been working nonstop and trying to fit in training while not getting much sleep.”

Hamilton has also stated that, despite his love for the car, he initially despised getting behind the wheel.

“The Zonda is a nightmare to drive!” he exclaimed.

“It has the best sounding engine, but it has the worst handling.”

Last month, Hamilton was controversially denied a record eighth world championship when Max Verstappen won the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Following the race in the United Arab Emirates, he unfollowed everyone on Instagram, with ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone announcing his retirement from the sport.