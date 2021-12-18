Lewis Hamilton is consoled by his father Anthony after Max Verstappen snatches the Formula One championship from him.

As his record eighth world title was stolen from his back pocket, Lewis Hamilton was consoled by his father Anthony.

Don’t get me wrong: Max Verstappen has had a fantastic season, putting in some incredible performances.

However, after the Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton came close to overcoming a 32-point deficit to Verstappen.

In the three races leading up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he’d lost another 19 points.

A fourth straight victory would have been the cherry on top of a season that was arguably his best despite not winning the championship.



This, without a doubt, is the case.

He was able to break his joint-record with Michael Schuamcher at this point.

But, as we’ve seen this season, nothing is guaranteed, and there was yet another twist in the tail when Verstappen won on the final lap.

Hamilton’s confidence had been shattered.

It was completely silent.

He spent some time with his father, who was holding his son’s head in his hands.

Given the rage erupting in his Mercedes team, Hamilton was gracious in defeat, albeit on television – he postponed his press conference until after the stewards’ hearing as his team attempted to have the loss overturned.

“First and foremost, a heartfelt congratulations to Max and his team,” he said.

This year, I believe my team and I did an outstanding job.

“This last part of the season, we gave it everything we had, we gave it everything we had and we never gave up.”

And that is the most crucial aspect.

“I’ve been feeling great in the car for the past few months, especially at the end.”

“To be honest, we’re still in the middle of the pandemic, and all I can say is that I just want everyone to stay safe and have a wonderful Christmas with their families, and then we’ll see what happens next year.”

The last part of that sentence will give Merc bosses the creeps; surely he’s not reconsidering signing that contract, which runs until 2023?

Perhaps it was a spur-of-the-moment remark, because we won’t know for sure until the season resumes in less than 100 days.

Hamilton has wowed and enthralled audiences with his performances this year.

His victories in Brazil, where he overcame a total of 25 grid penalties, were legendary.

His decision to wear a Pride Flag on his chest to show support for the LGBT(plus) community was also off track…

