Lewis Hamilton is ignoring messages from the new FIA president, but the race director is ‘confident’ that the British driver will return.

Lewis Hamilton is ignoring the new FIA president’s messages, but the race director is ‘confident’ that the Briton will return.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has yet to receive a response from Lewis Hamilton.

Last month, Hamilton narrowly missed out on a record-equaling eighth world championship, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won in Abu Dhabi to claim the title.

But the disputed end to the race, with FIA Race Director Michael Masi bending the rules, has clearly left a sour taste in Hamilton’s mouth.

Toto Wolff, his Mercedes boss, said the British driver was ‘disillusioned’ by the campaign’s controversial conclusion and questioned whether he would return to F1.

Despite the 36-year-old ignoring his messages and failing to attend an FIA gala, Ben Sulayem is confident Hamilton will return to the sport this season.

“I sent him messages,” he said.

I don’t believe he’s ready to be fully functional right now.

“You can’t say you blame him.

Being a driver, I understand his position – of course, he’s on a different level.

“However, the rule is in place.”

It’s not about a particular driver or team for me.

“In general, there are rules that we must follow, and we must respect the integrity of the FIA.”

And I won’t be able to pass judgment on anyone until I have all of the facts.

“I believe that, despite my absence from the gala dinner, the team and Lewis were aware of the situation.”

“However, at the end of the day, you are a human being as well.”

There has always been a lot of stress and pressure.

“I have faith that everything will work out.

We are unable to recall our past.

There’s a lot to consider.

“We are the future’s people.”

Since completing a brief post-race interview in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton has remained silent.

I’m going to look into the case of what happened in Abu Dhabi, and without any outside pressure, I’ll make a decision on how to proceed.

When asked if he was concerned that Hamilton might not race next year, Ben Sulayem replied, “No, I don’t think he will [quit].”

“I’ll answer your question: did Lewis say he wouldn’t race? No.

That’s correct.

You declare yourself as a driver, and you don’t allow rumors to circulate.

“I have faith in Lewis’s return.”

Lewis is a huge part of motorsport, and of course, Formula One. The new era has the potential to add to Lewis’s wins and achievements, and Verstappen is there as well.

“I am certain that you will witness a Formula that is extremely difficult to master…

