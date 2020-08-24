Lewis Hamilton makes heartwarming gesture to cleaner after Spanish Grand Prix win

Lewis Hamilton is known for his steely determination and ruthlessness on track, but the six-time Formula One world champion seems a generous soul off of it.

The British superstar is currently 37 points clear at the top of the drivers’ championship having won four of the six races so far this season.

The 35-year-old seems well on course for what would be a seventh world title which would draw him level with the great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton is noted for being a tenacious driver on track with rivals regularly struggling to find a way past the Brit, but it seems he is only too happy to give up a few gifts once he’s out of his Mercedes.

After his victory at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton shared a clip on his Instagram account showing him surprising a cleaner at the track with some signed Mercedes merchandise.

The 35-year-old had previously seen the cleaner working while wearing a regular Mercedes F1 cap, but decided to give her some special memorabilia as a reward for her support of his German team.

In the clip, the Brit can be seen signing one of his team’s special edition pink caps that they sported in Spain, before approaching the cleaner to hand it to her.

The cleaner at first seemed shocked, but was then clearly delighted to receive such a special piece of signed merchandise from one of the sport’s leading lights and biggest names.

The gesture won Hamilton plenty of praise online, with one fan commenting underneath: “Aww so sweet of you to do this. I’m sure you made her day, month and year.”

Another replied: “More and more respect for you. You have a big heart.”

Hamilton can now look forward to a rare weekend off following a hectic start to the campaign, with the next Formula One race taking place in Belgium on August 30.