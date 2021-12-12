Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Ayrton Senna are ranked as the greatest Formula One drivers of all time.

Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Ayrton Senna are the three greatest Formula One drivers of all time.

Legends are born in Formula One, behind the wheel of the world’s fastest cars.

But who is the greatest, with Lewis Hamilton tying Michael Schumacher for the most world titles with seven, and attempting to make it eight today?

So, alongside Ayrton Senna and seven-time champion Schumacher, where does SunSport’s Ben Hunt put the Mercedes driver?

See the rest of his top ten list after the jump.

The Spaniard is a remarkable driver, blessed with skill, speed, and a level of cunning that suggests he deserves more than his two Formula One championships.

But for poor decision-making when it came to which teams to race for, he should have been a title rival to Hamilton.

Without a doubt, the greatest driver who never won a Formula One world championship.

Fabulously charming and with such a great personality.

The British driver won 212 of the 529 races he competed in.

The Frenchman engaged in a titanic battle for F1 supremacy with Senna.

He made up for his lack of natural ability compared to the Brazilian with ruthlessness and dedication.

In the mold of Stewart and Clark, he’s a smooth driver.

On and off the track, he’s a fierce competitor.

After suffering horrific burns in a crash at the Nurburgring in 1976, he made an incredible comeback only six weeks later.

The following season, he won Formula One.

During a dangerous period in Formula One history, he won three world titles.

Following the deaths of numerous competitors in the cockpit, Stewart set out to improve safety.

A driver who was both measured and calm behind the wheel.

Fangio was one of the sport’s early pioneers, winning five world championships when the sport was still in its infancy.

With a low level of safety and a high level of dependability, the Argentine was a remarkably consistent performer.

Clark was the greatest driver of his generation, winning 25 races in 72 starts, more than any other driver at the time.

He also won the Indy 500, the British Touring Car Championship, and the Tasman Series in Australia and New Zealand thanks to his versatility.

Schumacher’s record stands as the best in F1 history for most wins (91) and titles (seven).

Even though his racing methods were questioned, his meticulous focus and attention to detail helped him become a multiple world champion.

Exceptionally gifted and fiercely competitive.

Senna’s raw talent over a single lap, as well as his ability to win races in any conditions, made him a hero.

He helped raise the profile of Formula One to new heights because he was so passionate about it.

Michael Schumacher, for example, and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.