Lewis Hamilton reveals self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive actor Idris Elba & Canada first lady Sophie Trudeau

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says that he has spent the past days in self-isolation after coming into contact with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Justin Trudeau, at a recent event in London.

Subsequent positive tests for Covid-19 for both Elba and Trudeau compelled Hamilton, 35, to undergo a period of self-isolation – the recommended action of anyone who has come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

“I want to let you know that I am doing well,” Hamilton announced in a statement on social media.

“There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus. I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.

“I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people.”

He stated that he had been in self-imposed isolation since last Friday, just prior to the cancelation of the Australian Grand Prix because of the pandemic.

Much like the majority of the rest of the sporting world, the Formula 1 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the pandemic.

‘The Wire’ actor Elba announced in recent days that he had tested positive for the virus and has also undergone self-isolation, while Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – along with her husband – have also isolated themselves in their home.