Lewis Hamilton shuts down rumours that contract talks with Mercedes have broken down 

Lewis Hamilton says he has not yet spoken to Mercedes about signing a new contract.

The six-time world champion’s clarification follows Italian media reports claiming negotiations with team boss Toto Wolff have broken down over his supposed £45million annual pay demands.

But in a post on Instagram, later deleted, Hamilton said: ‘Toto and I have not even spoken about a contract yet. Nothing is being negotiated currently.’

Mercedes are confident of holding on to their prime asset, despite Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s interest in offering him a career finale at the Scuderia once his current deal, worth £40m year, expires at the end of the coming season.

Hamilton, 35, has spent much of the winter break in America, while the two other major players in the driver market have secured their own futures: Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen signed long-term deals to remain at Ferrari and Red Bull respectively.

Those developments increase the likelihood of Hamilton sticking with Mercedes.

He is expected to meet Wolff around the unveiling of the team’s 2019 car, in the second week of next month.

He will drive the new machinery at a private launch at Silverstone on Valentine’s Day, ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona, starting on February 19.

Meanwhile, the FIA are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak before deciding whether the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19, will go ahead. Shanghai International Circuit is 500 miles east of Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease.