Lewis Hamilton was ‘lucky,’ according to Max Verstappen – remember how he won his own championship?

After his latest jab at seven-time world champion Verstappen, the newly crowned driver has a lot to prove.

Max Verstappen is correct in his assessment of Lewis Hamilton.

To win seven championships, he needed to be on the right team and have a little luck.

Sherlock is not a s___.

The same conditions apply to Verstappen, who drives for a Red Bull team owned by one of the world’s wealthiest men and won the world title No. 1 in Abu Dhabi thanks to the gods, not to mention luck.

It was the same for Michael Schumacher, who was the first to win seven championships, one of a slew of firsts he set during his career, as well as every other serial winner in sports.

It was considered a testament to Schumacher’s character that he was able to assemble a team around him at a Ferrari team that had not won the drivers’ championship in 21 years.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo win the Champions League at Manchester United and Real Madrid because he was a great player or because he was at clubs with more money than Crassus, institutions that could provide the talent to play alongside him, and a little luck along the way: John Terry’s penalty miss in the 2008 Moscow shoot-out, Sergio Ramos’ equaliser in extra time six years later, for example?

Another way to look at it is to ask why Schumacher, Hamilton, Verstappen, Ronaldo, and others end up in the right place at the right time. The answer is simple: they have the talent to turn circumstance into success, to make it not only the right place, but also the right time.

They’re the stardust, the differentiators.

They’re as close to a guarantee as you can get in a business with so many unknowns.

Hamilton’s championship count could have been ten if he’d had a bit more luck.

Add Michael Masi’s bizarre decision-making in Abu Dhabi to the critical mechanical failures that cost him the title in 2016, handing it to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, and the appalling management of his rivalry with Fernando Alonso on his debut for McLaren in 2007, which cost both a shot at the title in the best car, and you have three lost campaigns.

As an example,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Max Verstappen thinks Lewis Hamilton has been ‘lucky’ – let’s not forget how he won his own title