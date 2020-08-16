Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix to extend lead at top of F1 standings over Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas

LEWIS HAMILTON eased to a dominant Spanish Grand Prix victory while his rivals wilted in the Barcelona heat.

The ice cool reigning world champion won his fourth race in six this season on a day when he was expected to struggle.

CLASSIFICATION: END OF RACE

Hamilton lapped every car up to fourth place and extended his lead at the top of the standings to 37 points as he eyes a seventh world title.

Mercedes spent most of the weekend fearing Max Verstappen in his Red Bull that had been softer on tyres in hot temperatures.

But it was Verstappen who felt the heat and complained of tyre wear and degradation on the team radio.

And that meant Hamilton could streak clear having started from pole position in Catalunya.

Verstappen came home in second while Valtteri Bottas recovered from a poor start to clinch the final podium place.

Hamilton said: “I was in a daze out there. It felt really good today.

“It was a real surprise because we had this problem with the tyres, but the management was very very good and understanding what happened last weekend allowed us to do what we did today.

“The start was sweet, I didn’t have to move left or right. And then after that it was about managing the tyres and I think I got the settings spot on.

“We thought on Friday Red Bull were quicker than us so I was just trying to get a measure on Max in the early laps and after that I was able to eek out the gap a bit and make my tyres last.”

Verstappen added: “To be able to split them today was very good for us. We didn’t have the pace like Lewis so very happy with second.

“The start was crucial to get past Valtteri and then I just tried to do my own pace.”

The impressive Racing Point came home fourth and fifth with Lance Stroll ahead of Sergio Perez, who returned after his Covid test.

Ferrari had another weekend to forget as they struggled in the middle of the pack.

Charles Leclerc retired with an electrical issue having started 9th while Sebastian Vettel turned his 11th place on the grid into 7th.

The teams will have a fortnight off before Belgium at the end of August having raced for three weekends in a row.