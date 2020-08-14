Lewis Hamilton’s bulldog Roscoe POOED on Mercedes team-mate’s Valtteri Bottas’ motorhome at Silverstone, Finn reveals

LEWIS HAMILTON’s pet bulldog, Roscoe, has been letting Valtteri Bottas know he’s Mercedes’ No2 driver.

The curious pooch has been sniffing around Bottas’s motorhome and last weekend at Silverstone left a special deposit for the Finn.

Bottas, who is turd in the championship – sorry, third – said he did not offer the dog any meat as like Hamilton he is on a strict plant-based diet.

He said: “Lewis and I have actually been neighbours the last few weeks and Roscoe dropped a big turd right outside my door last Saturday.

“I was doing some barbecues in the evenings and Roscoe always came to smell it, but I never gave anything to him.”

Hamilton replied: “I don’t believe that because he did some real stinky stuff after that!”

The Brit ace, 35, revealed he has been staying in his plush motorhome for this season’s F1 races as he tries to minimise the risks of catching Covid-19.

He stays at the racetracks in his motorhome with Roscoe and his performance coach, Angella Cullen.

And Hamilton says his pad features a special space that he uses as a mini-recording studio for when he is away from home.

He added: “The motorhome expands out and I have my own room and my own section. I have my recording kit I take with me, so I can do music.

“I have my PlayStation and I like to play online. Last weekend I played against Pierre Gasly and we played Call Of Duty together.

“Other times I watch movies. I have physio in the evenings and usually Roscoe goes second.

“I don’t hang with anybody, particularly during these times.

“Perhaps last year, if you were in a campsite with everyone, you might have had a barbecue together.”

Meanwhile, Bottas, who stays in a motorhome with his girlfriend, Aussie cyclist, Tiffany Cromwell, added: “I really like it, it’s like camping.

“In European races I always used to stay in hotels but for the future I think I’ll keep the motorhome.

“That’s what I used to do back in karting, so I have some good memories.

“Obviously it’s a bit different now, but I’m really enjoying it, staying in the motorhome with my girlfriend.

“She makes food in the evening, I can do some barbecues and it’s nice and pleasant.

“We can watch movies and wind down, which is important, because the race weekends can be quite hectic.

“The other good thing is that you minimise traveling time to and from the paddock.”