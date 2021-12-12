Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony congratulates Max Verstappen after the Dutch star beats his son to the disputed F1 title.

Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony congratulates Max Verstappen on winning the disputed Formula One championship.

Anthony Hamilton, Lewis Hamilton’s father, was gracious in defeat, congratulating Max Verstappen on winning the Formula One world championship ahead of his son.

After a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Anthony was seen shaking Verstappen’s hand and hugging his father Jos.

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony (hashtag)AbuDhabiGP (hashtag)F1pic.twitter.com5n2uaLrfr2, congratulates Max and Jos Verstappen.

After it appeared for much of the race that Hamilton was on his way to a record eighth world championship, Verstappen took the checkered flag.

After a night of unimaginable drama, the Dutchman was crowned world champion.

In the immediate aftermath of the race, Anthony made sure to congratulate the Verstappen family, showing true grace in defeat.

That was before it was revealed that Mercedes was contesting the race result on two grounds.

A late safety car brought out by Nicholas Latifi’s crash five laps from the finish set in motion an incredible series of events.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, was enraged by race director Michael Masi’s initial statement that ‘any lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake’ while the safety car was out.

Masi changed his mind on the penultimate lap and allowed five cars between Verstappen and Hamilton to unlap themselves.

This put the Dutchman in second place behind the Brit, and with one lap remaining, he took the lead by taking advantage of the fresher tyres.

However, Wolff’s appeal was denied, as was his claim that Verstappen had passed Hamilton before the safety car had left the track.

It meant that Verstappen and Red Bull could finally celebrate after a four-hour battle to change the result – though the drama is far from over.

Mercedes is planning an appeal against F1 bosses’ decision to reject their protests, ensuring that the saga continues.