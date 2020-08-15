Lewis Hamilton’s future in fresh doubt after Toto Wolff makes Mercedes F1 admission

Lewis Hamilton’s future has been plunged into fresh doubt after his boss hinted he is ready to walk away from Formula One.

Mercedes have clinched six straight world titles under Toto Wolff’s stewardship, five of which have been won by Hamilton, to become the sport’s most successful team in history.

But like his star driver, whose £40million-a-season contract runs out at the end of the year, the team principal is approaching the final months of his current deal.

And Hamilton, who heads into this weekend’s Spanish GP with a 30-point title lead in the drivers’ championship, has suggested his plans hinge on team principal Wolff’s movements.

However the Austrian, a shareholder in Mercedes F1, said: “Lewis staying is the best thing he can do and it’s what he wants to do.

“He has the possibility of achieving great success. It’s flattering he says it is dependent on what I do but he doesn’t need me.

“I haven’t taken the decision yet. These are discussions that are ongoing and positive and I enjoy them.

“I don’t want to give you the spin I am leaving because that is not the case. It is just I am in a moment of reflection, where F1 is heading, what is happening around Covid and also personal reasons.

“[My wife] Susie is in a good place running a Formula E team and that means she is away a lot and I have been to something like 120 grands prix in the last eight years and it is something we are thinking about.”

Wolff is already discussing his future with Ola Kallenius, chairman of Mercedes’ parent company Daimler.

But speaking on Friday as his team topped both practice sessions, he hinted he may step down as team principal.

“Many factors make me want to stay but it takes its toll,” he added. “There is no reason not to continue. We will find out in which role.

“We want to do the best for the team and continue to see the team prosper. I really enjoy the role and my plan is to continue but I never want to be in a situation where you are becoming from very good to good.”

Wolff’s comments will no doubt raise concerns in the Mercedes’ camp over Hamilton’s future too.

The 35-year-old is expected to stay with the all-conquering team but has made no secret of his desire to continue working with his current boss.

The Briton finished fastest in second practice for the sixth round of the season at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya as Mercedes continued their impressive start to the season.

Hamilton, who saw Valtteri Bottas clinch top spot in the opening session, ended the day 0.287 seconds faster than his Mercedes teammate.