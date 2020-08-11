Lewis Hamilton’s posh neighbours upset over fears he plans to build a party pad in garden of his £18m property

LEWIS Hamilton has again upset posh neighbours who fear he wants to build a party pad.

The F1 world champion, 35, wants a summer house in the garden of his £18million property, where he has reportedly never been seen.

His plans have sparked letters of objection from neighbours who hope to slam the brakes on construction.

One claims: “It certainly does not need another house at the rear of its garden, which, if the owner ever does move in, will no doubt be used as a ‘party house’ away from the main residence, due to the nature of his lifestyle.”

Another says his West London home, bought in 2017, “has remained empty to this day” and permission is being sought “to (again) ‘dress up’ an investment for capital gain”.

A third fears healthy trees will be taken down “to create room for the works”.

Previous plans for the summer house were withdrawn after artist neighbours complained it would reduce the natural light they needed to work.

