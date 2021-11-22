Lewis Hamilton’s upgraded F1 car will be’spicy’ at the Saudi Arabia GP, according to Toto Wolff, thanks to another engine tweak.

TOTO WOLFF expects Lewis Hamilton’s’spicy’ Mercedes engine to heat things up at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as the Formula One championship race heats up.

Hamilton sailed to victory in Brazil last week thanks to his FIFTH engine replacement of the season.

Even though it wasn’t used in Qatar yesterday, Hamilton still won, cutting Max Verstappen’s lead to just eight points with two races remaining.

The title race may now come down to the wire, and Wolff has stated that Mercedes will once again unleash their engine beast in Saudi Arabia to ensure Hamilton’s victory.

Mercedes chief executive officer Toto Wolff is also hoping that Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas can take advantage of the powerful machinery to put pressure on Verstappen and his Red Bull team ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi.

“Saudi should be a good track for us,” Wolff told Sky F1 after the seven-time world champion’s heroics in Qatar, according to Planet F1. “We know this year when you think it’s a good track it can turn the other way around.”

“But it’s a long straight ahead of us; we’ll get our spicy equipment (engine) out for Saudi Arabia that we didn’t use (in Qatar), and hopefully Valtteri (Bottas) will be right up there – we need him.”

“However, if everyone finishes the race, it will be sent to Abu Dhabi.”

Mercedes’ new engine is so good, Wolff believes it’s the best he’s ever had.

“Yes, definitely,” Wolf said when asked if Mercedes’ new engine was their best yet.

On the straights, I believe the car is quick, and it handles well in corners.

“On old tyres, degradation works fine – even at races in the Middle East, of which we have two coming up.”

“I believe we should go for broke.”

We need to catch up, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Despite the fact that Hamilton won in Qatar without his new fancy engine kit, he received a huge boost ahead of the race when Verstappen was given a FIVE-place grid penalty for disobeying double yellow warning flags.

Despite starting in seventh place, the Dutch driver managed to climb to second place and earn an extra point for the fastest lap.

