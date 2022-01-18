Leylah Fernandez and Ugo Humbert suffer early shock defeats in the Australian Open 2022.

Leylah Fernandez and Ugo Humbert suffer early shock defeats at the Australian Open 2022.

The second day of the Australian Open saw a number of seeds lose unexpectedly, though the top players made easy progress.

Leylah Fernandez, a US Open finalist, had the worst possible return to grand slam tennis when she was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open by wildcard Maddison Inglis.

Fernandez had a breakthrough run in September in New York, but was defeated in the final by Emma Raducanu, who made history.

The Canadian teenager is considered one of the game’s most promising young players, having defeated three top-five players en route to the final. However, the 24-year-old Australian was unfazed and made a confident start before serving out an even first set in which Fernandez committed 19 unforced errors.

Inglis broke twice more in the second set, and when No 23 seed Fernandez fired her forehand long, the Western Australian raised her eyes skyward in disbelief.

“I had been dreaming about that moment for a long time,” the 24-year-old said after becoming the first woman to win a main draw grand slam match.

“It was nothing but joy.”

I was ecstatic.

When I saw the ball go out, I turned to look at my box.

It was an unforgettable experience.

“I’m ecstatic that I was able to have it here in Melbourne with all of my friends and family.”

It was amazing.

“I was extremely fortunate.”

However, Fernandez was not the only seed to lose on Tuesday, as No. 20 Petra Kvitova was defeated 6-2 6-2 by Sorana Cirstea, who had knocked her out in the second round here last year.

“I think she likes my game, and she’s just going to it because she has to risk,” Kvitova said.

Richard Gasquet rolled back the years to surprise No 29 seed Ugo Humbert in the men’s draw.

The pair has never met in competition, but they are separated by 12 years and 41 places in the world rankings, and Humbert, who is younger and higher ranked, took the first set with the form book.

Gasquet, on the other hand, rallied to win the next two tie-breaks and win his first match.

