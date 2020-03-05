Liam Williams named in Wales XV for Six Nations clash against England

Liam Williams will play his first Test for four months in the Six Nations against England, coming straight into the starting team as Wayne Pivac rings the changes for Wales.

As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday the 28-year-old starts on the wing in a back-three including George North – fit after a head-knock against France – and Leigh Halfpenny.

Williams injured his ankle in training to the build up to the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Japan but is now back fit.

Dan Biggar is named to start at fly-half, as Wales are giving him every chance to make the match after he suffered a knee injury for Northampton Saints last Saturday.

After back-to-back defeats Pivac has shuffled his side significantly. Out go prop Wyn Jones, scrum-half Gareth Davies entirely and Taulupe Faletau is moved to the bench with Rob Evans, Tomos Williams and Navidi all starting instead. Navidi has not played since January 12 against Leicester for Cardiff Blues after hamstring trouble.

On the bench Rhys Carre, Aaron Shingler, Rhys Webb all come in with Aaron Wainwright dropped entirely from the 23.

‘We’ve had a good two weeks and we are really excited about heading up to Twickenham for what will be a huge Six Nations clash,’ said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

‘We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating.

‘Liam’s return to full fitness is a positive after the loss of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi. We have been targeting this game for both of their returns and they have trained really well so it’s a great opportunity for them on Saturday.’

Wales never lost three in a row in the Six Nations under previous coach Warren Gatland, but have not won at Twickenham in this tournament for eight years.