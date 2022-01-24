Liam Williams vs. Chris Eubank Jr.: Date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and undercard for huge British clash

CHRIS EUBANK JR thought he was entering the lion’s den when he faced Welsh middleweight Liam Williams in Cardiff, but the bout has been rescheduled AGAIN.

The British Boxing Board of Control was forced to cancel the fight, as well as every other fight in the UK for the month of January.

Next Gen has fought twice in 2021, defeating Marcus Morrison and Wanik Awdijan on his way to a world title shot against Gennady Golovkin.

Williams, meanwhile, had a shot at the WBO middleweight title in the summer, but was defeated by Demetrius Andrade in a unanimous decision.

The Welshman hasn’t fought in Cardiff since KOing Craig Nicholson in the second round last year.

The final card has yet to be determined.

But, for fight night in the Welsh capital, here’s how things are looking:

“I’ve been in the lion’s den before,” Eubank Jr. says.

Many times before, I’ve been booed into arenas.

“It makes no difference to me.”

If the crowd is against me, it makes me fight even harder.

That isn’t to say I don’t hope they are.

I’m hoping for a warm welcome.

“But in any case, I’m going in there and finishing the job.”

“He’s a phony,” Williams said.

He simply wants people to believe that he is at a certain level and that everyone else is irrelevant and unimportant, but the truth is that he is a clown.”

“We both have a fighting style in which we want to be involved in good fights and can’t help but be involved in them because we are both brave fighters.”

“The fans will emerge victorious.”