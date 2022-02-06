Liam Williams vs Chris Eubank Jr: How NextGen overcame a valiant fightback to win on points

Eubank Jr relished the opportunity to taunt Williams, and while he was far from perfect, he at least came out on top in a fight he couldn’t afford to lose.

CARDIFF ARENA — It’s difficult to overstate Cardiff’s adoration for Liam Williams; even in defeat, the middleweight made a valiant effort to beat Chris Eubank Jr., fuelled by a genuine and bitter hatred.

Thousands of his fellow citizens cheered him on, but it wasn’t enough.

He was knocked out in the first round, nodding away to the count of eight, and he was knocked out again in the second.

In the early exchanges, a high guard did not protect him from Eubank’s best shots, possibly as a result of the shoulder injury he suffered in his world title fight against Demetrius Andrade, which forced the postponement of their November date.

In response, Williams became enraged and swung at his opponent with a sloppy hook that never connected.

Their hatred for one another is undeniable, but from the first bell, one man was able to keep his emotions in check.

After all, Eubank is a sucker for villainy.

Shimmying, laughing in his opponent’s face, and inviting him on to the dance floor.

“NextGen” is unfazed by Williams’ rage – or by the entire capital city, which is ringing with “Wales” all around him, a sporting nation seeking a hero on a day of Six Nations defeat.

Maybe they’ve already discovered one.

After being knocked down in the fourth, he sensed there was still hope after seeing early promise.

With one of his first jabs, he had caught Eubank’s jaw and seemed to rattle him.

Eubank hitting him after the bell and having to be pulled away by the referee can’t have felt entirely straightforward.

The fifth round was also telling.

Even though Eubank is ranked No. 1 and Williams is ranked No. 2 among British middleweights, both fighters have limitations, some of which he demonstrated against George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders.

When he was discovered, he struggled to respond, no longer teasingly beckoning his opponent.

Try that on Gennady Golovkin, and he’ll be in big trouble.

It was he.

