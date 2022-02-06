Liberty quarterback Malik Willis gets a telling remark from an NFL analyst.

Malik Willis, the quarterback for the Liberty football team, has a telling remark from an NFL analyst.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis impressed NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah this week.

He practiced all week in preparation for the Senior Bowl on Saturday, where he put on a spectacular rushing performance.

Willis had only 11 passing yards but 54 rushing yards to lead the American team.

He got a first down after a nice cutback inside on one of his runs, which came off a bootleg.

