Licensed to thrill: magic Phil Mickelson has shown he’s far from over the hill at Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson came up short on Sunday in his bid to win one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour, the Pebble Beach pro-am, for a record sixth time.

The leftie’s disappointment was palpable after failing to edge one win ahead of Tiger Woods for the most victories ever achieved by any player in their home state of California.

In the final analysis, Mickelson had to settle for third place, five strokes adrift of the winning score posted by Canadian Nick Taylor, as he unravelled in the gusting breezes, following a bright start to his final round. Mickelson closed within two strokes with four holes to play but credit Taylor for surviving a mid-round crisis to claim his second victory on the PGA Tour.

As for the man who has won no fewer than 44 times, the sense of deflation surely lasted no longer than it took to pilot his private plane back down the coast to San Diego.

For almost a year, the man known affectionately as ‘Phil the Thrill’ had looked distinctly over the hill. Without so much as a top ten finish in all that time, and his 50th birthday coming up in June, it was hardly surprising the sporting obituaries were prepared.

Now, following consecutive top three finishes, we’re left wondering if perhaps we were too hasty. Is the man who earned his nickname owing to his remarkable Houdini escapades around the greens ready to pull off his biggest magic trick of all?

Looking five years younger than his age after losing 30lbs in weight, the comeback began at the Saudi Invitational eight days ago, where he finished tied third.

A one off? Mickelson promptly flew halfway round the world – and, in his own words, ‘played like a stallion,’ over the first three days at Pebble Beach.

Mickelson’s new-found confidence heading into the meat of the season was illustrated by some comments expressed beside the Monterey peninsula last week that were as jaw-dropping as the scenery.

Asked about the vanilla Distance Insight report published last Tuesday that somehow took the governing bodies two years to prepare, Mickelson sighed and said: ‘We must be the only major professional sport still governed by amateurs.’

If that was not cutting enough for the USGA, Mickelson was just getting started. Right now, he’s not in the field for their pride and joy, the US Open, the only major he hasn’t won and where he’s finished runner-up six times. This year it’s being staged at Winged Foot, the scene of his most dramatic near miss, where he took a double bogey at the 18th in 2006 and didn’t spare himself. ‘How stupid can you get?’ he pronounced.

Mickelson was certain, therefore, to receive a special exemption the USGA hand out in such instances. Except, Mickelson made it quite clear they would be wasting their time.

‘I wouldn’t accept it,’ he said. ‘Either I get into the field on my own or I don’t play. I don’t want a sympathy spot.’ With the Mickelson mojo on the rise once more, he will surely make it.

That horrendous run of form last year saw his proud record of 25 consecutive seasons in the world’s top 50 come to an end.

Now 72nd, this showing will move him back inside the top 60 – good enough to earn a US Open spot if he stays there by the middle of May.

Meanwhile, on the European Tour, Australian Min Woo Lee won the Handa Vic Open by two strokes from New Zealander Ryan Fox. Running alongside it was an LPGA event claimed by South Korea’s Hee Young Park.