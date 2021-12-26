Liel Abada’s double hand helps Celtic win 3-1, but Kyogo limps off.

Ange Postecoglou’s side went into the winter break with a 3-1 win in Perth.

As Kyogo Furuhashi suffered new injury problems in Perth, Liel Abada led a Celtic side that was severely depleted to victory over St Johnstone.

Abada struck either side of Furuhashi, aggravating his hamstring problem, and the Israeli was denied a hat-trick on several occasions.

Although substitute Chris Kane put the hosts back in the game, stand-in Celtic captain Nir Bitton sealed a 3-1 Premiership victory.

Before the departures of Scott Bain, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, and Liam Shaw, Celtic had already been without eight players.

Joey Dawson, an 18-year-old former Scunthorpe striker, made his debut in the 15th minute as a replacement for Furuhashi.

With the introduction of new 500-capacity crowd limits in Scotland, the Saints season-ticket holders who were successful in the ballot saw their team lose for the eighth time in a row.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou brought back Furuhashi after his side failed to convert 31 shots in a goalless draw against Covid-hit St Mirren in midweek. Furuhashi had missed games both before and after his match-winning Premier Sports Cup final double.

In a new-look starting line-up that was full of recognisable players, Celtic had Carl Starfelt back from suspension in a back three and Vasilis Barkas in goal.

Their bench was thin on experience, with 16-year-old Ben Doak vying to become the club’s youngest player ever.

The Saints were missing a new Covid.

Murray Davidson was not in the lineup, and Kane was only fit enough to sit on the bench after being the first of four players to return from self-isolation.

Celtic fans watching or listening at home, as well as the dozen or so who tried to catch a glimpse of the action from a hill or even up a tree outside McDiarmid Park, took nine minutes to calm their nerves.

Josip Juranovic delivered a perfect low cross for Abada after Saints lost the ball twice in quick succession in their own half.

The Celtic player got his head to the rebound amid a flurry of bodies and knocked it into the net.

Tom Rogic was absent.

