Life of Tyson Fury and family: Snubbing America for Morecambe, Ferraris to the hairdressers and more

Tyson Fury may be one of the most talked-about sportsmen in the UK today, but his lifestyle certainly defies his £100m net worth and world-renowned fame.

In a revealing and emotional three-part ITV documentary series starting this week, heavyweight boxing star Fury reveals all about his life as he prepares to take on Deontay Wilder later this month in a WBC heavyweight rematch.

And while the boxer signed an £80m fight deal this time last year, Fury’s home life differs from the high life that comes with a boxing career. In the documentary, Fury can be seen towing a gypsy wagon down the streets of Morecambe, where he lives with his wife Paris and five children.

The wagon is an important symbol of the Fury family, as Fury’s grandparents were both born in one, and the Morecambe way of the life will always stay with the 31-year-old boxer.

‘People say to me “why don’t you live in California or America?” – why would I?’ said Fury in the documentary. ‘Why would I abandon my own country for a bit of money and some fame?

‘I love it. I would never leave Morecambe. It’s true beauty. If the weather was better, every house here would be a million quid.’

The boxer spends a great deal of time in the local area, with the film showing him shadow boxing on Morecambe beach and waving to old women as they walk by and spot him.

Fury’s father, John, also reinforces the image of the Gypsy King as the humble local gypsy as opposed to a fame-reaching celebrity sports star.

‘Tyson will always be a gypsy, no matter what he does,’ said Fury Senior, a fellow gypsy who still trains Tyson and his brothers.

‘He will live fancy, he will live better than a lot of gypsies, but he’s still a gypsy isn’t he?

‘There’s never been a gypsy like Tyson before. It’s a gift from God. What he has you can’t teach.’

The documentary shows footage of Fury in his family home alongside Paris and his five children named Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia and Prince Adonis Amaziah.

The film shows Fury taking on day-to-day tasks such as taking out the bins containing dirty nappies while wearing flash clothes and sunglasses.

On his role as a family man, Fury said: ‘I’m everything a son, brother, father and husband would be outside the ring.’

The three-part ITV documentary also reveals a down-to-earth moment where Fury and Paris discuss which car she should take to get her hair done.

Paris asks her husband: ‘Tyson, can I take the Ferrari down to the hairdressers?’

The boxer replied: ‘What are you trying to be posh for?’, to which Paris says, ‘I’m not trying to be posh.’

Fury then responded: ‘Well take the Roller then!’

Fury’s struggles with mental health are a major topic of discussion in the ITV programme – the 31-year-old has struggled in the past with depression, bipolar and drink and drug problems.

The film also offers an insight into the boxer’s preparations for the Tom Schwartz fight in June 2019, how he met his wife and Tyson’s quest to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King airs on Thursday 13 February at 9pm on ITV1