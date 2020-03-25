Life without anti-doping controls in Spain

The social restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been reducing the volume of anti-doping controls to a minimum. So much so that without sports activity, the current zero has been reached. There is no doping analysis in this uncertain time, marked by the virus, in which sports competitions have been paralyzed in the world, with rare exceptions. The main laboratories on the planet have closed the doors and the work of international agencies has more to do with public health, protection and advice for athletes than with hunting the cheater. Doctors in Spain are needed to stop the pandemic and there is no point in dedicating resources to anti-doping.

Before the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was decided, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) published an action guide for the different sectors related to sport and doping, and in particular for national agencies. Issues such as the provision of data on the whereabouts of athletes, location, collection of samples and transportation to laboratories, border closures, quarantines or mandatory isolation …

WADA indicated that these are measures to maintain the integrity of the global anti-doping system. And that it can return to its maximum performance once the national restrictions imposed by governments are lifted.

In Spain, anti-doping controls have been stopped on athletes. “There is no sense in assigning doctors to carry out anti-doping controls when they have a social task to carry out,” says the director of the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency, José Luis Terreros. «There are no sports competitions in Spain and it makes no sense to go to the home of a family who is confined, three or four hours to do doping tests. It is very complicated for everything, for being inside a house for so long with other people, for the transfer of the samples, because there are no laboratories to analyze … ».

The AEPSAD plays another role these days, beyond its version as a prosecutor against fraud. “The National Center for Sports Medicine is also part of our Agency and we dedicate a lot of effort to it now,” explains José Luis Terreros. “Many athletes have called us to ask questions about the coronavirus and also to find out details about their training and other derivatives that may arise. We are a public service. We are now in athlete protection mode and medical advice more like an anti-doping system. ”

“The only section we are registering as always is the location of athletes, through the ADAMS system,” says the director of the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport.

Fake athletes may take advantage of this period of content void in the global anti-doping system to recharge batteries with chemistry. According to José Luis Terreros, it is a possibility. “But we also have mechanisms such as the biological passport to discover these situations retroactively, there is the freezing of samples … In general, we are up to date to do the controls when they can be done,” he concludes. .