‘Lights-out power’: UFC light heavyweight Blachowicz flatlines Corey Anderson with brutal KO – before targeting Jon Jones (VIDEO)

Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz trained his sights on UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones after securing a savage first-round knock-out victory over Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 167 on Saturday.

Blachowicz avenged a 2015 loss to Anderson in spectacular fashion in their main event bout in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, starching the American with a huge right hand three minutes into the first round.

After felling Anderson, the Pole immediately turned to UFC lightweight ruler Jones, seated cageside at the Santa Ana Star Center.

Blachowicz stretched out his arms as he sought out Jones, then pointing to him.

Jan Błachowicz bombards with “legendary Polish power,” plastering Corey Anderson in just three minutes! That’s three straight wins with two big KOs; is it enough to entice Jon Jones? #UFCRioRanchopic.twitter.com/QJkgJdkhd7 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) February 16, 2020

‘Bones’ – who defended his 205lbs title with a controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes last weekend – responded in similar fashion, with outstretched arms and a smile on his face.

Jones had a prime view of what was an explosive KO from Blachowicz, with the number six-ranked Pole demanding that he now have a shot at the title owned by the American.

“I believe I’m the next contender for the title shot, and I don’t want a different fight,” Blachowicz said, MMA Junkiereported.

“ARE WE GONNA DO THIS!?” 👉 #UFCRioRanchopic.twitter.com/uODDlckQ9W — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2020

“Only a title shot. I will wait. I have a lot of things to do, so I will not be boring, I can wait. … I do this all my life, and I wait for this so long. I am ready. I proved that I deserve the title shot, and I will do this, and I will take the belt to Poland.”

The Pole’s power certainly had social media buzzing, with women’s UFC star and pundit Megan Anderson hailing his “legit lights out power.”

Ohhhh man!!!Blachowicz has legit lights out power 😱 Shot at Jones next?? Who else is in line right now? #UFCRioRancho — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 16, 2020

Jones himself praised the Pole’s performance, admitting he had been impressed.

“I thought Jan Blachowicz did a hell of a job. His boxing looked great,” said the Rochester-born fighter.

Blachowicz improved to 26-8 with the win and secured a third victory on the spin and seventh in his last eight fights – but will be mindful that he may have to wait for a shot at Jones despite his momentum, given the widespread calls for the light heavyweight champ to run things back with Reyes.

Anderson, meanwhile, suffered his fifth defeat in 18 pro outings – denting his hopes of setting up a title shot at Jones any time soon.

Jones was less than complimentary about a man he has traded barbs with in recent months.

“Honestly, I think [Anderson] was more worried about fighting me than fighting Jan Blachowicz.

“It showed a valuable lesson of what happens when you look past opponents. I think Corey Anderson tasted humble pie tonight.”

That humble pie came in the form of Blachowicz’s crunching right hand.