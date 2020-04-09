Ligue 1: in case of a white season, a scenario that could put Aulas and Eyraud in agreement! – Soccer

If the season cannot come to an end, the LFP plans to award a ticket to the Europa League, Olympique Lyonnais and AS Saint-Etienne by virtue of their status as finalists in the national cups against Paris Saint-Germain. This hypothesis could suit many people…

What if Eyraud and Aulas each end up finding their account?

The best solution would be to say “it’s a white season”. (…) The most logical would then be to say: “We cancel everything and we start again on the situation at the start of the season.”

As soon as the interruption of Ligue 1 was announced due to coronavirus, the president of Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas, was disgusted and caused an uproar by proposing to rely on the classification of the past season or of the last years to distribute the European places in case of white season.

The LFP prefers to end the season, but …

This scenario would obviously arrange the leader since, in this case, his OL, currently 7th and dropped in the race for the podium, would recover a folding seat for the Champions League, to the detriment in particular of Olympique de Marseille, well set to finish 2nd, which logically provoked the anger of Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Since then, tensions have subsided and the priority of the LFP is obviously to end the season to allow clubs to earn almost essential income their survival. This does not prevent the authority, through a working group devoted to this subject, from also studying the hypothesis of a white season. If this is the case, one of the scenarios mentioned is to freeze the current ranking in order to determine the distribution of European places. Paris Saint-Germain would therefore qualify for the Champions League alongside Olympique de Marseille and Rennes. As 4th, Lille would validate its ticket to the Europa League.

The C3, a lesser evil for OL?

But, faced with the impossibility of competing in the finals of the Coupe de France (PSG-Saint Etienne) and the Coupe de la Ligue (PSG-Lyon), how to allocate the 2 remaining places for the C3? According to the newspaper Le Parisien, one of the hypotheses envisaged consists in granting Olympique Lyonnais and AS Saint-Etienne by virtue of their status as finalists in the national cups against a PSG who would therefore already be qualified for the C1 thanks to the championship. palmars of the two cups would remain logically virgin and without a winner this season.

This scenario would above all represent a means of satisfying everyone and in the first place Aulas and Eyraud since, failing C1, the C3 would still allow OL to benefit from income linked to participation in a European competition. For the time being, of course, this is just one hypothesis among many, and there is still hope that changes in sanitary conditions will make it possible to end the season on the ground…

Are you in favor of this hypothesis in case of a white season? Do not hesitate to react and debate in the area add a comment …