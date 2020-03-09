Ligue 1 matches will be played either behind closed doors or with 1000 spectators until April 15

Ligue 1 fixtures will be played behind closed doors until the middle of April as the French government bids to crack down on the coronavirus.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed the news that games in the country’s top flight would either be played in an empty stadium or with just 1,000 spectators – the limit set by the government for sporting events.

It follows the same move by Italy to force Serie A games behind closed doors until next month as they tackle a soaring number of cases.

On Saturday PSG’s trip to Strasbourg became the first Ligue 1 fixture to be postponed, with the Alsace region one of the worst-hit regions in France.

And it was also announced that the French champions would play their Champions League second leg tie at home to Dortmund on Wednesday without supporters.

The big games that will be impacted by the new measures include a title clash between Marseille and PSG on March 22 and the Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon on April 4.

The number of cases in France have surpassed the 1,200 mark and there have been a total of 19 deaths, with only 12 patients recovering – which indicates a struggle to put a lock on the disease.

It comes as the second blow for sport in France after their Six Nations clash against Ireland was postponed.

Meanwhile, the Paris marathon, initially scheduled for April 5, was postponed to October 18 and a number of cycling teams pulled out of the Paris-Nice stage race that starts on Sunday.

There are currently no plans to follow suit in the Premier League, with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden saying: ‘We are guided by the facts and we are guided by the evidence. At the moment the advice is clear from the chief medical officer: there isn’t a need to cancel such events.’