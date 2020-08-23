Ligue 1 opener postponed after positive COVID-19 cases

France’s Ligue 1 2020-21 season opener between Marseille and Saint-Etienne, scheduled for this Friday, has been postponed after three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed within Marseille’s ranks on Tuesday.

“In view of the medical results transmitted by Marseille this Tuesday, the national COVID-19 commission indicates to the LFP Competitions Commission that the virus is circulating within the Marseille club and proposes the postponement of the match,” French Professional Football League (LFP), the governing body of Ligue 1, said in a statement.

“According to the match organization protocol, the LFP Competitions Commission therefore decides to postpone the match to Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 September 2020. The final date and time will be determined in agreement with the broadcaster.”

In total, four people at Marseille have now tested positive for COVID-19. Also on Tuesday, fellow Ligue 1 side Nimes reported two suspected cases in their squad, with all team members placed in quarantine pending the test results.

Nimes and Marseille had played a friendly match on August 9.

Paris Saint-Germain’s league game against Metz and Lyon’s against Montpellier this weekend had already been postponed, due to PSG and Lyon’s participation in the UEFA Champions League semifinals in Portugal.