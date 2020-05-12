Ligue 1: some presidents plan to exclude Aulas from the Ligue 1 college – Ligue 1 2019-2020

LEAGUE 1 – The repeated media outings of Jean-Michel Aulas strongly annoy the other presidents of Ligue 1. The proof, some of them would prepare an action against the boss of Olympique Lyonnais, according to L’Equipe.

For two months and the stop of L1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jean-Michel Aulas is always at the front on the media level. His interventions were further intensified when the LFP decided to end the 2019-2020 season on April 30, confirming OL’s seventh place in the ranking. Except in the event of a victory in the final of the League Cup against PSG (note: the match could be held in August in camera, if sanitary conditions allow), Lyon would be deprived of the European Cup. After these multiple media punchlines, presidents of L1 would prepare an action against Jean-Michel Aulas, announces L’Equipe.

The daily indicates that some of them, including Jacques-Henri Eyraud, would consider the dismissal of Jean-Michel Aulas from the Collège de Ligue 1, an organization which brings together the twenty clubs in the championship. Sure Team 21, Jean-Pierre Caillot, the president of Reims (6th in L1), also sharply rebuked his Lyonnais counterpart Monday evening. “We have heard a lot from Jean-Michel Aulas in recent weeks. I remind you, for all intents and purposes, that this is a decision of the public authorities. All these discussions are pathetic compared to what is happening in our country“, did he declare.

On this same channel, Laurent Nicollin, the president of Montpellier (8th in L1), followed suit. “There are people who die every day. When we say stop, we stop … He signs petitions to play 22 (note: in reference to the movement of Amiens, relegated to L2), when he’s been asking us to play 18 for years“Jean-Michel Aulas was quick to reply on Twitter Monday evening. “I support Amiens against the premature end of L1, I am not in favor of an L1 at 22“In addition to the media, the President of Lyon is also on the legal front: last week he announced that he was going to file a complaint against his Marseille counterpart.

