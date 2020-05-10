Ligue 1: the cash response of Caazzo, Fry and Holveck Aulas … – Football

Presidents Bernard Caazzo (Saint-Etienne), Loc Fry (Lorient) and Nicolas Holveck (Rennes) took advantage of a press conference this Sunday to respond to criticism from Jean-Michel Aulas (Lyon), annoyed by the final judgment of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season since April 30.

Aulas still hopes for L1 recovery

Jean-Michel Aulas does nothing. Since the start of the health crisis, the president of Olympique Lyonnais has been fighting to get the championship back. And it is not the decision of the government and the Professional Football League to end the 2019-2020 season that will stop it.

Caazzo and the Prime Minister Aulas

As a reminder, JMA decided to launch two appeals against the final stoppage of the championship and the method of calculating the final classification, which was not favorable to OL (class 7th of L1). Thus, he still hopes for a resumption of Ligue 1. We would all agree that Jean-Michel Aulas be Prime Minister of France, it would be very beneficial for our football. But we consider that the mass is said. It’s over , launched Bernard Caazzo in relays by Le Figaro.

Accompanied by his counterparts Loc Fry (Lorient) and Nicolas Holveck (Rennes) at a press conference this Sunday to address the role of the syndicate of Ligue 1 clubs (Premire League), the president of Saint-Etienne called on Aulas to respect the decision taken . 90% of the clubs in the League have voted to comply with this government decision. Even if this decision scores us well, we must respect democracy.

A decision taken collectively and democratically

Mme de cloche chez Fry. Jean-Michel Aulas is a figure of French football, we know that he seeks to defend his club until the end but he cannot speak for all the Ligue 1 clubs. The decision was made collegially and democratically , said the boss of the Hakes. 19 clubs (out of 20) accepted this decision, it is no longer a subject. The only subject is the future , enchanted Holveck.

Of course, when choosing a calculation method for a classification, there can be injustices for some, recognized Caazzo. But for me it’s a year of mourning for everyone. All clubs have bad football. When his club asked reverse in a press release this Sunday for to avoid a huge droute at the French championship , Aulas will obviously not be able to count on all its counterparts in its fight …

