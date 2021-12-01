Ligue 1 TONIGHT: PSG vs Nice: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news

PSG vs Nice (Ligue 1): TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for tonight’s Ligue 1 match

As a PSG manager, winning the Ligue 1 title is a must.

From the moment Mauricio Pochettino took over as manager of the Parisian club, he realized this.

Everything appears to be going according to plan for the Argentine manager, with a 12-point gap between first and second.

Christophe Galtier, the title-winning coach of Lille, is now in charge of Nice.

The visitors, who are currently third in the table, are well aware of the importance of closing the gap on their opponents.

With Neymar still out after his horrific injury against St Etienne, Nice has a chance to pull off the seemingly impossible and win all three points at the Parc des Princes.

Now that he has moved on to his next challenge, it doesn’t get much more difficult than facing a PSG team that is brimming with world-class talent.

Can he do it again in the French capital, as he did with Lille in their title-winning season?

Neymar is still out with an ankle injury sustained in a game against Saint Etienne.

PSG’s list of absentees includes Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Gini Wijnaldum, and Marco Verratti.

Nuno Mendes is expected to take the place of Juan Bernat in the left-back position.

It’s great to be able to choose from a full-strength team.

PSG has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

4-1 tally

132 is an excellent score.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]