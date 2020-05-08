Ligue 2: Bruno Luzi remains coach of Chambly

He announced his departure Friday evening to everyone’s surprise. Bruno Luzi will finally remain the coach of Chambly next season for the second year of the club in Ligue 2. He announced it to the players this morning by SMS.

“After reflections and looking at the expressions of support and affection from so many people, it is impossible for me to put that aside for personal reasons,” says the message. I will therefore be your coach for the 2020 2021 season. ”

An SMS that ends with two emoticons. Two hearts, one black and one blue, the colors of Chambly, the club he founded in 1989 with his brother Fulvio, now president, and the late father Walter. Promotions

The suspense will therefore have lasted five days. Five days during which the whole club mobilized to try to make Bruno Luzi reverse his decision.