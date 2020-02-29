Ligue 2: the incredible goal against his camp of the Grenoble goalkeeper

It is one of the dumplings of the year. And it comes from Ligue 2. Friday evening, Caen by Pascal Dupraz welcomes Grenoble in a duel of the soft belly of the elite anteroom. Shortly after the quarter of an hour, the Normans opened the scoring with a penalty from their midfielder, Jessy Pi. And a few seconds later, the improbable happened.

While he quietly has the ball in his hands, goalkeeper and captain Brice Maubleu is looking for a solution to revive. And there, without us really understanding how, he finds a way to send the ball towards his goal. Despite his desperate return, the ball crosses the line and allows the Caennais to make the break (2-0, 18th) on this goal against his own camp. Grenoble ended up losing on this score, even missing a penalty in the last minutes.

😱😱😱 The incredible error of the Grenoble goalkeeper last night!

💥 Maubleu scores a goal all by himself, by sending the ball by hand into his nets! pic.twitter.com/engeqvXsUf – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) February 29, 2020

“It had to happen to me once. On the action, I want to revive Jérôme (Mombris) but at the last moment, I see that he is not looking at me. So I hesitate, I tell myself that I will not raise, but the ball escapes me, explains the fault to Dauphiné Libéré. I put a thorn in the side of the team. Here. “