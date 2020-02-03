Like father, like son: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes his Serie A debut for AC Milan at San Siro (VIDEO)

Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian football legend Paolo Maldini, continued his family’s decades-long association with AC Milan when he came off the bench to make his Serie A debut on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Maldini was introduced in stoppage time at the end of Milan’s 1-1 home draw with Hellas Verona at the San Siro Stadium as he followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and his grandfather Cesare, who both played for the Rossoneri during their careers.

Maldini Jr. entered the fray wearing the number 98 shirt, but was unable to spark a late winner as the match ended in a draw. But his brief appearance was enough to make history as the third generation of the Maldini family to represent the famous Italian club.

“It was a dream, a shame about the result,” he said after the game.

“We hope to bring home the three points next game.”

Speaking about his debut, he said, “It (the debut) was a goal that I set for myself, now we hope to go on like this.”

Paolo Maldini is currently Milan’s technical director and holds the Italian top flight record of 647 league games for the club. He also won seven Serie A titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies during his stellar career.

Paolo’s father, and Daniel’s late grandfather, Cesare, won four Serie A titles and captured the European Cup during his career before going on to manage the club twice.

Daniel’s older brother Christian also worked his way through Milan’s youth system before moving on to play for Italian fourth-tier side SSD Pro Sesto.