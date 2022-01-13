Lillard, the Trail Blazers’ point guard, will be out for nearly two months.

Lillard is expected to miss nearly two months with the Trail Blazers.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Damian Lillard, the All-Star point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, will be out for almost two months due to an abdominal injury.

The NBA announced on its website that Lillard, a six-time All-Star, will undergo abdominal surgery and will be out for “at least 6-8 weeks.”

Lillard hasn’t played since the Portland Trail Blazers were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers 139-106 at Crypto.com Arena on New Year’s Eve.

Lillard averaged 24 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 29 appearances for the Trail Blazers this season.

In the NBA season 2021-22, he missed 11 games.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a 16-24 record and are currently ranked 10th in the Western Conference.