Lille has rejected Newcastle’s £30 million bid for Sven Botman, and the Magpies are competing with AC Milan for his services.

Sven Botman, a Lille centre-back, is a target for Newcastle, who will compete with AC Milan for his signature.

Toon’s initial bid of around £30 million for the highly rated Holland Under-21 star was rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

Botman, 21, is a top target for Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners in the January transfer window as they try to shore up their shaky defense.

If the Magpies make a better offer, however, they will face stiff competition from Italian giants AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are desperate to replace the injured Simon Kjaer this month and are thought to be interested in a loan with a purchase option in the summer.

Lille face Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 next month, and they don’t want to lose one of their best players in the middle of the season.

Newcastle’s approach has been turned down, according to the Telegraph, and the French club wants to keep him until the summer.

Botman, who moved to France from Ajax in the summer of 2020, is wanted by Toon’s mega-rich owners this month and has the financial clout to put Lille’s resolve to the test.

A move for the Dutchman, who has played seven times for the Netherlands Under-21 team, would be a major coup for Newcastle.

Last season, the 6ft 5′ centre-back made 37 appearances for Lille in Ligue One.

Botman also contributed to his team’s 20 clean sheets on their way to a fourth-place finish in France’s top flight.

The club is thought to be in no rush to sell the defender, having already sold Boubakary Soumare and Mike Maignan to Leicester City and Milan, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Toon are rumored to be close to agreeing a £25 million deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

According to reports, negotiations for the England star’s £25 million transfer to Newcastle have advanced to a final stage.