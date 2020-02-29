Lima Alliance MEMES: with the goal of Joazhiño Arroé, the Blue and Whites won, but the netizens flooded Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with jocular images | Decentralized PHOTOS

Lima Alliance he returned to the victory in Matute in the pre-debut for the Copa Libertadores 2020. With a great goal by Joazhiño Arroé, the intimates defeated Deportivo Municipal, but they did not save themselves from the cruel memes that went viral on social networks criticizing Pablo Bengoechea’s game of the box, despite the large number of players he hired.

The intimate suffered more than the account to score their first three points at home in this Opening League Tournament 1. He led a Municipal Sportsman who raised a good game and only one goal from another game, as he scored Joazhiño Arroé He tipped the scales in favor of the blue and white. An incredible chalaca to uneven the marker.

It is true that the team of Pablo Bengoechea Some important elements were kept thinking about the debut of Copa Libertadores against Uruguay National. But on paper, it was more equipment than the edile set. However, with the passing of the game the visit began to grow and at one point put the host of this date of League 1 on the ropes.

In the end, Alianza Lima added a victory that returns the joy halfway after a week complicated by cases of indiscipline starring Jean Deza and forced Pablo Bengoechea to modify the starting team.

But after the game, you better watch the memes that put the quota of humor to this day of Peruvian football.

