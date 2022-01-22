Lima Pereira, a Porto legend who won five titles and the European Cup, has died at the age of 69, just days shy of his 70th birthday.

On February 1st, the European Cup winner would have turned 70.

During his 11-year career at Porto from 1978 to 1989, he won four Portuguese top-flight titles.

He was also a part of the ‘Dragoes’ all-conquering 1986-87 campaign, which saw them claim the European title.

The former centre-back, who was capped 20 times by Portugal, has received a flood of tributes.

“Dragon forever,” Porto tweeted.

Lima Pereira has passed away, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“We’ll always see you, Lima Pereira! You’ll always be one of us!”

Augusto Inacio, a former teammate, wrote: Today is a sad day for me.

“Lima Pereira passed away – a friend and someone who shared many significant club achievements with me and the Porto team.

“May your friend rest in peace, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

“Today the Porto Nation became poorer,” wrote fan Herois do Prater.

Lima Pereira, I’ll be seeing you all the time.

“You’ll always be one of us,” says the narrator.

Pereira began his career in 1971 with his hometown club Varzim, where he won the Segunda Liga in 1975–76.

He moved to Porto two years later, then to Maia in 1989, where he stayed for two more seasons before retiring at the age of 39.

