Limit salary reductions

Soccer ” FIFA is working on guidelines for clubs and championships to limit cuts in player salaries due to the coronavirus crisis. This is apparent from an internal document of the international federation.

In some major leagues, including Germany, Spain and Italy, players have accepted temporary pay cuts. In England, on the other hand, the debate remains open. Players in the Premier League, the most financially significant championship, in fact rejected a proposal for a collective pay cut of around 30% on the grounds that the British state and the healthcare system would lose tax revenue.

FIFA imagine itself as an intermediary. Salary cuts should always be “proportionate,” according to internal guidelines from the institution’s Council office. Any binding decision, such as contractual disputes due to the pandemic, should be dealt with by it. The FIFA coronavirus working group met last week. One of his recommendations was to extend the contracts ending in June until the effective end of the championships.

Otherwise, the internal paper also recommends taking into account national differences in terms of labor law, so as to avoid as far as possible large differences between championships and similar clubs.

The task force also suggests reaching “appropriate collective agreements”, which has failed in England. The principle should be: “Guarantee players and coaches some form of salary payment, avoid litigation, guarantee the stability of contracts and ensure that clubs do not go bankrupt.” The financial impact of the pandemic on clubs must also be taken into account. ats